Children brawl in Dhi Qar unfolds to an armed tribal clash

Shafaq News/ A children's brawl that took place earlier today, Monday, grew to armed skirmishes between two tribes in the Dhi Qar governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a quarrel between children in al-Tadhiya neighborhood in the Nasiriyah downtown developed to armed clashes during which four were injured, including two passengers.

"Security forces rushed to the site, transferred the injured persons to the nearest medical center, raided the residences of the culprits, and arrested six of them," the source said.

This deed is the second of its kind today, as a bloody tribal conflict erupted in Souq al-Shoyoukh to the south of Nasiriyah. What was a football match fistfight escalated to an armed clash in which light and medium weapons were deployed. The source said that the clash ended up with a body and scores injured.

In Maysan, security forces reportedly dismantled and arrested a drug gang in al-Amara. The source said that half of the gang members were women, without revealing further details.