Shafaq News/ A child passed away from cold weather in the govenorate of Nineveh, eyewitnesses said on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the young kind died from the complications of cold weather in Hammam al-Alil, northeast Mosul-the capital of the Governorate.

The victim is a member of a poor displaced family that sheltered in an abandoned mosque ans cannot buy fuel for heating.