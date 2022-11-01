Chief Justice urges speedy trial of Gen. Soleimani assassins

Shafaq News / Addressing the president of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan in a letter, Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i demanded speeding up the trial of the perpetrators of the assassination of Gen. Soleimani.

Emphasizing that the assassination of martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and 8 of their companions by the American statesmen and their other mercenaries in Iraq was against international peace and security, the Iranian Chief Justice said that this terrorist act violated the sovereignty of the two countries and principles of international law on the protection of Internationally Protected Persons.

Regarding the fact that two years have passed since its occurrence, issuing an order to speed up the investigation, trial, and punishment of the perpetrators of this crime is the demand of the Iranian nation, Eje'i said.

The measures taken by the Iraqi judicial system also show the country's determination to arrest, try and punish these criminals.

In this regard, the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran is still ready to continue cooperation with the judicial system of the Republic of Iraq, he noted.

(Mehr News)