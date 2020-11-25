"Chatham House" holds a conference on "Dealing with reforms, the status quo, and collapse" in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraq Initiative Project headed by Renad Mansour, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, based in London, held an online conference on November 23-25, under the title "Iraq: Dealing with reforms, the status quo, and collapse".

The conference was attended by the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, Minister of Culture and Antiquities Hassan Nazem, President of the National Investment Authority, Soha Al-Najjar, Deputy Assistant to the US Secretary of State, Senior Adviser to Prime Minister, as well as a group of Economists, academics, ambassadors and more than 700 personalities from around the world.

The attendees discussed the crises afflicting Iraq and ways to overcome them, the future of Iraq in the region, the prospects for reforming the security sector and the economic system, the problems between Baghdad and Erbil and ways to address them, as well as how to empower Iraqi youth to shape the country's future and the importance of cultural heritage in the process of building the Iraqi state.