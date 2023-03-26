Chaos erupts at Iraqi parliament, halting vote on Election Law

Shafaq News/ Chaos erupted at the Iraqi Parliament on Sunday evening as the lawmakers convened to complete the vote on the amended law for elections of provincial councils and districts.

Chants from a group of lawmakers resulted in a state of turmoil, forcing the session's suspension, which then escalated into a verbal altercation between independent lawmakers and others from the Coordination Framework.

Following the altercation, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi referred several independent lawmakers to the Parliamentary Ethics Committee. After the calm was restored, al-Halbousi ordered the resumption of the vote on the remaining eight articles of the election law.