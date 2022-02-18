Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Changing the dollar's exchange rate will negatively affect the country-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-18T11:39:17+0000
Changing the dollar's exchange rate will negatively affect the country-source

Shafaq News / A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Finance said it is unlikely that the Dollar's exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar will be changed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Dollar's exchange rate changed following the drop in oil prices by more than 30$/barrel.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank supported Iraq's plan at the time to decrease the dinar's exchange rate, the source indicated, pointing that any change in this regard will have bad consequences on the country.

Yesterday, the Parliament Presidium announced that it will host the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, and the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb, in the Parliament tomorrow, Saturday.

This decision was made after al-Sadr's suggested a series of measures that might contribute to addressing the dollar's exchange rate crisis, including summoning the Minister of Finance.

related

The Ministry of Finance appoints a new head of the State's Real Estate Directorate

Date: 2021-01-25 17:13:42
The Ministry of Finance appoints a new head of the State's Real Estate Directorate

The Parliament requests opening an investigation into the currency auction corruption

Date: 2021-02-06 11:37:48
The Parliament requests opening an investigation into the currency auction corruption

Iraq Ministry of Finance responds to an official's statements about "discriminating" southern governorates

Date: 2021-03-21 17:03:52
Iraq Ministry of Finance responds to an official's statements about "discriminating" southern governorates

Iraqi Government to launch an online platform for social welfare applications

Date: 2021-04-17 18:09:17
Iraqi Government to launch an online platform for social welfare applications

Security forces evacuate besieged Ministry of Finance building

Date: 2021-05-02 12:47:33
Security forces evacuate besieged Ministry of Finance building

MoF has not yet paid Basra debts, official says

Date: 2021-08-05 14:32:14
MoF has not yet paid Basra debts, official says