Changes will be made in several government positions in Al-Anbar, a source confirms

Shafaq News / A local official source in Al-Anbar Diwan revealed that changes will be made in several government departments in the western districts of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "These directives aim to marginalize and exclude the Islamic party from government positions in each of the districts after it was in complete control of the areas west of the governorate.

In his turn, Rawa commissioner, Hussein Ali, confirmed to Shafaq News agency, "We have been informed of this directive, but no official decision has been issued yet."

Ali who is a member of the Islamic party, suggested that "such decisions should not be implemented, since the constitution allowed officials the freedom to join any party they want," warning that implementing such decisions will create unnecessary problems."