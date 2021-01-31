Central and southern governorates' MPs refuse to vote on the 2021 budget draft

Shafaq News MP of Basra Governorate, Khalaf Abdulsamad, confirmed today that the central and southern governorates' representatives refused to vote on the 2021 federal budget law draft.

Abdulsamad told Shafaq News Agency, "the representatives of the central and southern governorates informed the Parliamentary Finance Committee of their refusal to vote on the general budget law if it remains as it is currently without any amendments", adding, "What is in the budget law is an injustice against the Iraqi people, as it discriminates some governorates."

"We asked the Parliamentary Finance Committee to equally distribute the shares on the governorates and give the people of the south their actual entitlements to vote on the budget law without any delay", he added.

In the same context, MP of Sairoon coalition, Salam Al-Shammari, stressed the importance of approving the budget law as soon as possible, as it has a clear impact on the economic and financial situation in the country.

He said in a press statement that the Parliamentary Finance Committee's meetings with all parties are ongoing in order to reach the required consensus before submitting the law draft, noting, "the main obstacle, which we hope will be resolved, is the negotiations with the Kurdistan Region about the budget and other matters. If we solve them, the budget will be legislated without problems.