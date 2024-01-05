Central US Leadership: Iraqi police found an Iranian-designed cruise missile in Babel

Shafaq News / The US Central Command disclosed that the Iraqi police had found an Iranian-designed cruise missile in Babel Province.

In a statement, the Command stated, "On January 3, the Iraqi police in Babel discovered an Iranian-designed cruise missile for a ground attack that failed to launch," further adding, "The coalition appreciates the efforts of Iraqi law enforcement in their endeavors to prevent future attacks."

The Command highlighted that "the use of Iranian-supplied ammunition by terrorist groups inside Iraq and Syria poses a threat to coalition forces and local populations."