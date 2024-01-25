Central Criminal Court sentences three to life imprisonment for drug trafficking

Shafaq News / The Central Criminal Court announced on Thursday that it had issued three life imprisonment sentences against drug traffickers.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council stated today that "two of the convicted individuals were found in possession of two kilograms and 530 grams of amphetamine, in addition to other drugs, financial amounts, and various weapons."

It added that "the third convicted individual was found in possession of 400 grams of amphetamine with the intention of trafficking and selling it among users."

It further stated that "the sentences were issued per the provisions of Article 28/1 of the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, and under Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code."