Center urges accountability for human rights abuses in Iraq

Shafaq News / "Al-Nakheel" Center for Journalistic Rights and Freedoms remembered the International Day of the Right to Truth regarding Serious Human Rights Violations and the Dignity of Victims, established by the United Nations in 2010.

In a statement, the center highlighted that this day once again sheds light on the blatant and serious violations of human rights committed in Iraq, whether by the authorities or terrorist gangs during their control of vast areas of Iraq in 2014. The center rekindled hopes for holding the perpetrators of those violations accountable and bringing them to justice.

It added that thousands of victims, including journalists, activists, protesters, and their families in Iraq, are still awaiting justice and the revelation of truths that have been concealed for years about the suppression, assassinations, elimination, and enforced disappearances they have suffered.

The "Al-Nakheel" Center expressed hope in what was announced by the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, and its commitment in its governmental program to reveal the killers of protesters and announce the results to the public. This day is an important occasion to remind the government of its promises.