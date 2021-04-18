Caught red-handed, a bribed senior official sentenced to imprisonment

Shafaq News/ The Criminal Court for Integrity cases in Baghdad sentenced a former director for imprisonment and a fine over corruption charges.

A press release of the Investigations department in the Federal Commission for Integrity said that the convict is a former director of the legal department in a government company.

The convict was busted receiving a bribe from a Director-General of a government company to waive complaints against the latter. "The convict, who did not know he is under surveillance, was caught red-handed receiving the bribe by the Commission's agents."

The Court's ruling stipulates a custodial penalty and a fiscal penalty, according to Articles 310 and 308 of the Penal code. The judge granted the inflicted parties the right to request compensations.