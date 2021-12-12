Casualties in skirmishes between individuals and a group affiliated with an armed faction

Shafaq News / A security source reported that skirmishes erupted between a group of people, including a group affiliated with an armed faction, resulting in two casualties in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the two parties opened fire on each other.

In addition, the security forces tried to transfer the injured to the hospital, before a security force intervened and seized a vehicle containing various weapons and arrested the injured and the driver, noting that they belong to an armed faction, according to preliminary information.

He pointed out that one of the injured affiliated with the Federal Police died after arriving at the Martyr Al-Sadr Hospital, while the other was admitted to the hospital.