Casualties in clashes between ISIS and the Iraqi army in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T16:24:50+0000

Shafaq News / A military source reported that three Iraqi Soldiers and three ISIS terrorists were killed in clashes northeast of Diyala. The source told Shafaq News agency that the clashes broke out while the Iraqi army was destroying ISIS hideouts. According to the source, three soldiers and three terrorists were killed, in addition to three injured Iraqi soldiers. Security detachments and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) are conducting a security operation to locate ISIS hideouts in five axes in Hamrin, and the borders of Diyala-Saladin-Kirkuk.

