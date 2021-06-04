Cases of Avian Flu detected in Basra

Shafaq News/ A source in Basra reported today that Avian flu cases had been registered in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a team from the Basra Veterinary Department registered many Avian flu cases in a poultry farm in Basra, noting that Governor Asaad Al-Eidani instructed to form a higher committee to manage the file and prevent the outbreak of the virus.”

Infected chickens will be buried tomorrow, Saturday, under the supervision of a specialized medical team, according to the source.