Cases of Avian Flu detected in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-04T17:46:11+0000
Shafaq News/ A source in Basra reported today that Avian flu cases had been registered in the governorate. 

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a team from the Basra Veterinary Department registered many Avian flu cases in a poultry farm in Basra, noting that Governor Asaad Al-Eidani instructed to form a higher committee to manage the file and prevent the outbreak of the virus.”

Infected chickens will be buried tomorrow, Saturday, under the supervision of a specialized medical team, according to the source.

