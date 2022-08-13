Report

Caretaker government remains unsupervised if parliament is dissolved without interim replacement, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-13T21:12:35+0000
Shafaq News/ Dissolving the Iraqi parliament without forming an interim government keeps Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government unsupervised, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

The member of Emtidad's parliamentary bloc, Alaa al-Rikabi, tweeted on Saturday, "Dissolving the parliament without forming a temporary rescue government for a year, for instance, from independent ministers, without scheduling a new election, without changing the election law.. What does it mean?"

"It only means keeping al-Kadhimi and Dr. Barham, whose mandate has expired, and keeping the government unsupervised," he answered.

