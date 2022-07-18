Report

Car bomb targets a building of a foreign company in Dhi Qar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T11:57:39+0000
Car bomb targets a building of a foreign company in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ A car bomb explosion targeted a building of a foreign company operating in southern Iraq, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hidden in the body of a vehicle that belonged to an employee in the Chinese "Sea Breeze" Company.

"The vehicle exploded near a house rented by the schools' construction company in the teachers' neighborhood in al-Rifai district, northern Dhi Qar," the source said, "no human casualties have been reported so far."

"The owner of the vehicle filed a complaint against the person (A) with whom he shares a history of disagreement," the source added. 

In the same context, the security forces apprehended a 43 years old resident of Diyala at a checkpoint in southern Dhi Qar.

The arrestee, according to a source, is wanted in pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

