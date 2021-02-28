Car bomb explodes causing human casualties

Shafaq News/ A security source said today, Sunday, that a car bomb exploded targeting the Tribal Mobilization in Al-Shamiyah, west of Al-Ramadi, al-Anbar governorate.

The security source told Shafaq News Agency that a car bomb exploded, leading to seven deaths, including a lieutenant, and seven injuries.

The source added that a force from the 8th infantry brigade found a white pick-up truck owned by ISIS terrorists in a village in Haditha district, near Al-Qaem desert. The pick-up exploded upon the bomb squad's attempt to dismantle it.