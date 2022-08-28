Report

Captain al-Moussawi's cousin discloses new details about his death

Shafaq News / Alaa al-Moussawi, the cousin of captain Ammar al-Moussawi, disclosed new details about the latter's death.

Al-Moussawi told Shafaq News agency that no one called the family when al-Moussawi died. However, after posting on social media, Minister of interior Jumaa Enad, the Chief of staff of the Iraqi army, and others contacted the family and promised to visit today, Monday.

He added that the concerned authorities in the U.S. have opened an investigation, noting that his cousin's death was planned, not an accident, because the victim started receiving death threats from powerful parties one month before traveling to the U.S., and asked him to resign from his job as head of the Procurement Committee of the Air Defense Command.

The victim, according to al-Moussawi, refused earlier to sign a "corrupt" deal to maintain aircraft. This is when he started receiving death threats, and submitted a request to be relieved from his duty, which was rejected by the higher authorities.

"The Iraqi government did not open an investigation into the incident", he said.

Last Thursday, Shafaq News agency learned that Captain Ammar al-Assi drowned and died in the U.S. where he was receiving special training.

