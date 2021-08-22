Capital penalty for Abeer al-Kahafaji's killer

The source told Shafaq News Agency the court convened this morning to reach a ruling in the case of the assassination of al-Khafaji.

Al-Khafaji succumbed to the wounds he sustained after being cold-bloodedly shot, along with two other municipality employees, by a man who built an establishment on state-owned land without authorization.

Al-Khafaji was overlooking a campaign to remove the violations to Karbala's urban planning when the crime took place.

His assassination unfolded to a governorate-wide campaign to complete this conquest and remove unauthorized establishments from the state lands per orders by PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi himself.