Candidate in Mosul buys votes in an unprecedented way, a source reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-27T20:37:29+0000
Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed to Shafaq News agency that he withdrew his candidacy after finding out that the head of the electoral list is buying votes in an unprecedented way.

He said, "I intended to run for elections on a list, but I was surprised that the head of the list used a new trick that no one would think of, which is the draw."

"A big group of his office members agrees with the voters to vote for this man's list and photograph the election form when marking his name and then bring the photo to them, so that their names will be put in the draw that will take place secretly after the elections."

Regarding the prize, the source said that 40 people will receive "modern cars" each.

"I did not believe it until I saw one of his office members agree with a group of young people about that", he added.

