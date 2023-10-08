Candidate in Diyala steps back amidst threats

Shafaq News / Zeina Hafiz Al-Salehi, the candidate representing the Al-Azm alliance in Diyala, announced her withdrawal from the local elections in the province on Sunday. In a statement, she expressed gratitude to her supporters, acknowledging their unwavering support during challenging times.

"To my dear brothers and sisters who stood by me in the darkest of times, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your steadfastness has shaken the corrupt, making them lose their way and humanity. They fought me with what I hold dearest in this world, my children," Al-Salehi said in the statement.

She continued, detailing the threats she and her family faced even before the official candidate list was approved. "Their threats escalated to the point where they threatened to kill my son if I continued my candidacy. Thanks to God's mercy, an attempt to abduct him was thwarted," she added.

Expressing her profound desire to represent the oppressed people and fight against corruption, Al-Salehi lamented the overpowering influence of corruption, stating, "I wanted to be a representative for this oppressed nation. I wanted to secure your rights from the corrupt. However, it became evident to me that corruption and the corrupt are stronger than me, with their illicit wealth, dirty tactics, and vile methods."

"I announce my withdrawal from the electoral race. You have absolute freedom to choose whomever you deem suitable to represent you. I hope for a day when we can exercise our democratic right to run for elections freely, without pressure and threats", she concluded.