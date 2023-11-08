Canadian PM Trudeau discusses Gaza crisis with Iraqi counterpart, advocates for humanitarian truce

Shafaq News/ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday, expressing Canada's eagerness to collaborate with Iraq to restore calm in Gaza.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the two leaders engaged in discussions regarding bilateral relations and the unfolding events in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the worsening humanitarian situation in the region.

During the call, Prime Minister Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, supporting the Palestinians' right to live with dignity on their land. He condemned the ongoing aggression against Gaza, particularly the targeting of civilians, including children and women.

Al-Sudani criticized the siege on Gaza, highlighting the deprivation of necessities such as food and medicine. He emphasized the imperative for major international powers to take action, safeguard international law, and hold the occupying authorities accountable for violating established norms.

In response, Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized Canada's dedication to facilitating a humanitarian truce in Gaza. He expressed the importance of delivering vital humanitarian aid to civilians in need. Trudeau also expressed Canada's willingness to collaborate with Iraq, aiming to restore peace and seek swift resolutions to the crisis.