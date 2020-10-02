Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

Shafaq News / Canadian Defense Minister, Harjit Sajjan announced that his country is closely monitoring the attack on diplomatic and military missions in Iraq.

“Canada remains committed to Operation IMPACT in the Middle East and the NATO Training Mission,” Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement.

“The safety and security of our troops is our top priority, and all women and men are accounted for. We are aware of the recent events in Iraq and we are watching for security threats very closely.” He added.

It’s noteworthy that Canada is part of the anti-ISIS coalition and has nearly 850 troops stationed in the region as part of Operation IMPACT, Ottawa’s military contribution to the multinational efforts to defeat ISIS in the Middle East.

Canada is also taking part in the NATO Training Mission in Iraq.








