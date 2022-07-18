Report

Canada has spent millions of dollars to boost the Peshmerga, Iraqi army forces-ambassador

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T16:59:55+0000
Canada has spent millions of dollars to boost the Peshmerga, Iraqi army forces-ambassador

Shafaq News/ Canada has spent millions of dollars on bolstering the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army forces, ambassador Gregory Galligan said on Thursday while making a precis on his country's contribution in Iraq.

Galligan's remarks came during the "Open Day" symposium organized by the local government of al-Anbar under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Organization of Migration.

The meeting -attended by the Dutch ambassador to Baghdad, Michel Rentanaar- touched upon the security situation in al-Anbar, the role of the security forces, and a spectrum of security and social issues.

Galligan said that his country's government aims to help the community in Iraq transform from "militarization" to "civilization" in cooperation with International organizations and the Iraqi government.

The diplomat added that Canada, backed by the International community, works with the Iraqi security forces to develop the country's infrastructure besides its training role.

Galligan said that Ottawa had spent millions of dollars to aid the Peshmerga and Iraqi security forces and will continue to offer its services via the Canadian advisors operating in the country.

Al-Anbar's police chief, Major-General Hadi Kassar, said that Monday's event aims to refine the security forces' work in the governorate to provide the citizens the best service.

