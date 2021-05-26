Calling for a secure electoral environment, Allawi brandishes the boycott

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, said that his party would only participate in the legislative elections if the ground were property laid for it.

Allawi tweeted today, Wednesday, "since scheduling the so-called elections, we illustrated how challenging it is to hold it before maintaining a proper electoral environment."

"the assassinations, suppression, and intimidation that happened, and happens daily, vindicated in our contention."

"We are now before two options: postpone or boycott if the proper atmosphere that achieves the admissibility of its integrity was not maintained."