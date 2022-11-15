Cabinet withdraws conscription bill from consideration: PM

Shafaq News/ A bill in the Iraqi legislature on military conscription has been withdrawn from consideration by the new government, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia said on Tuesday. Al-Sudani's remarks came during a press conference he held earlier today following the weekly meeting of his cabinet. "The cabinet has decided to withdraw some bills from consideration in the Iraqi parliament. The conscription and encroachments bills are among the withdrawn ones," he said, "it is important for any bill to conform with the government's vision." "There has been a lot of talking on the stolen funds from the tax agency. We are keeping tabs on the investigation, and we still have no official numbers," Prime Minister al-Sudani said. "The cabinet has decided to hire an international company to investigate and present a report on the exact amount of stolen funds," he added.

