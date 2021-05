Shafaq News/ The Iraqi cabinet decided to submit a bill on organizing the rights of Ibn Khatib victims.

The decision was made in accordance with the provisions of Article 61/first and 80/second of the Iraqi constitution.

A fire broke out last month in Ibn Khatib Hospital, designated for COVID-19 patients, in al-Rusafa, as a result of the explosion of oxygen bottles, leaving 90 deaths and about 150 injured.