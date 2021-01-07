Cabinet members discuss using 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Shafaq News/ Members of President Donald Trump's cabinet have been discussing use of the 25th Amendment to the constitution to declare him unfit for office after the president encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Nevertheless, CBS News reported that Trump cabinet members had been discussing the idea.

The 25th Amendment, which also governs a president who voluntarily relinquishes power on a temporary basis, requires that the vice president and 'a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide' inform the Congress that the president is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.'

Several Trump cabinet members serve on an 'acting' basis and have not been confirmed by the Senate, lowering the number from the 16 threshold.

“Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy,” An official said.

Earlier, Assistant Speaker of the US House of Representatives calls for Trump’s removal and impeachment.

Catherine Clark accused Trump of betraying the country and the constitution, calling for his removal from office and preventing him from exposing the United States to more danger.

US President-elect Joe Biden had commented on the violence in Washington, saying that American democracy was under unprecedented attack and an assault on freedom.

Washington is witnessing massive protests by supporters of President Trump, who, after gathering in the vicinity of the White House, went to the Congress building in conjunction with the House and Senate holding a joint session to approve the results of the vote in the presidential elections.

The protesters managed to break through the security barriers surrounding the Capitol building and stormed it.

Source: CBS + Washington Post