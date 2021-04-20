Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Cabinet mandates al-Kadhimi to challenge the budget before the Supreme Court

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-20T16:03:00+0000
Cabinet mandates al-Kadhimi to challenge the budget before the Supreme Court

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Cabinet mandated the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to file an appeal at the Federal Supreme Court on provisions of the Federal Budget law.

In a joint press conference with the Ministers of Planning, Khalid Najm, and the Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, the Spokesperson of the government, Minister of Culture Hasan Nadhem, said, "the Cabinet deliberated the changes introduced to the budget bill in the Parliament prior to its approval."

"The Cabinet mandated PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to challenge some articles of the law before the Federal Supreme Court."

Nadhem said that PM al-Kadhimi instructed the relevant Ministries to put the budget into service.

Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday last week that his government is considering filing an appeal upon some articles of the budget law before the Federal Supreme Court.

The Minister of Planning, Khalid Najm, said that the appeal also includes the article related to "region's development", laying emphasis on the principle of separation of powers.

related

Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

Date: 2020-11-10 19:36:12
Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

Al-Kadhimi bans security and military personnel from making media statements

Date: 2021-01-05 11:11:07
Al-Kadhimi bans security and military personnel from making media statements

Al-Kadhimi: dialogue is the only way to build the state

Date: 2021-03-16 13:16:04
Al-Kadhimi: dialogue is the only way to build the state

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Date: 2020-10-22 16:31:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-10 08:53:30
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Al-Kadhimi to reveal the details of Basra's "Gang of Death"

Date: 2021-02-15 20:10:28
Al-Kadhimi to reveal the details of Basra's "Gang of Death"

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Al-Kadhimi and co are establishing a deep state in Iraq, Iran-loyal faction says

Date: 2021-04-03 11:36:42
Al-Kadhimi and co are establishing a deep state in Iraq, Iran-loyal faction says