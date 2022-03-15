Report

CTS thwarts an ISIS suicide attack

Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-15T11:20:37+0000
CTS thwarts an ISIS suicide attack

Shafaq News / The Spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Maj. Gen Yahya Rasool, revealed that the Counter-Terrorism service had thwarted an ISIS suicide attack that the organization was planning to carry out during the month of Ramadan.

Rasool said in a statement that the service, in cooperation with the Asayish forces, was able to discover the terrorist plan and thwart it.

The two terrorists who were supposed to carry out the attack were attested, in addition to the person who was responsible for taking them to the targeted area.

