CTS terminates an entire group of ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism-Service (CTS) terminated an entire group of ISIS operatives in Kirkuk in retaliation to the killing of 13 federal police officers by members of the terrorist organization, an official press release said on Tuesday.
According to the press release, the terrorist group walked into an ambush of the CTS near Ulton Kupri. Many terrorists were killed in action.
The operatives who survived the ambush were tracked by the Global Coalition aircraft that destroyed the safehouse they sheltered in, CTS said.