Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said, on Tuesday, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) is tightening their cordon around ISIS remnants in Makhmur Mountains in Nineveh Governorate.

"For more than 10 days, the CTS heroes have been tightening the cordon around ISIS remnants in Makhmur mountains ... It is a qualitative and new tactic operation." Gen. Yahya Rasool said in a statement

The spokesman noted that the results will be announced later.