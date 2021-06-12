CTS refutes MP al-Karboli statements on land usurpation in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ A spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism-Service expressed his discontent with the statements of MP Muhammad al-Karboli about the agency seizing more than 500 lands in Baghdad and distributing them among the officers of the department.

The spokesperson, Sabah al-Numan, said in an audio statement, "the statements made by Mr. Karboli are unfortunate. The Counter-Terrorism-Services does not terrorize the citizens, and neither causes sectarian or demographic change."

"The role of the Counter-Terrorism-Service is clear. Everyone acknowledges the sacrifices of this agency and that it offered its dearest to liberate the land from terrorism."

MP Muhammad al-Karboli had accused the Counter-Terrorism-Service of "cordoned the al-Bakriya area (in Baghdad), to stir panic and displace its residents in order to put a hand on 540 homes and distribute them between the affiliates."