CTS nabs "legal judge" of ISIS in joint operation

Shafaq News / The Counter-terrorism service announced on Wednesday the arrest of the self-proclaimed "legal judge" of the terrorist organization ISIS.

The agency, in a concise statement, revealed that a special unit of the agency, in collaboration with al-Sulaimaniyah Anti-Terrorism Brigade, successfully apprehended the key figure responsible for overseeing the legal affairs within the ranks of the terrorist group. However, specific details pertaining to the location of the arrest and the identity of the detainee remain undisclosed.