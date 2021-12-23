CTS kills three ISIS terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Three ISIS terrorists have been killed in a security operation of the Iraqi forces in Kirkuk, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool, said on Thursday.

Rasool said in a statement earlier today that a force from the Counter-Terrorism-Services was able to eliminate three members of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Wadi Zayghoun in Kirkuk.

Earlier, the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces launched a joint military operation to pursue ISIS remnants in the contested territories between Baghdad and Erbil amid surging ISIS attacks.