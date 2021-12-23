Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTS kills three ISIS terrorists in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-23T13:26:53+0000
CTS kills three ISIS terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Three ISIS terrorists have been killed in a security operation of the Iraqi forces in Kirkuk, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool, said on Thursday.

Rasool said in a statement earlier today that a force from the Counter-Terrorism-Services was able to eliminate three members of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Wadi Zayghoun in Kirkuk.

Earlier, the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces launched a joint military operation to pursue ISIS remnants in the contested territories between Baghdad and Erbil amid surging ISIS attacks.

related

One person killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-18 17:30:04
One person killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

An ISIS suicide bomber arrested in Kirkuk governorate

Date: 2020-10-16 19:54:28
An ISIS suicide bomber arrested in Kirkuk governorate

A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-20 07:19:48
A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-05 19:26:16
ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Three ISIS leaders killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-12 05:41:09
Three ISIS leaders killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

An Iraqi Official is killed in Kirkuk by ISIS

Date: 2020-11-17 21:10:11
An Iraqi Official is killed in Kirkuk by ISIS

Iraq’s security forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-16 21:32:21
Iraq’s security forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

Two ISIS terrorists arrested and tens of IEDs seized in Bagdad and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-29 11:06:43
Two ISIS terrorists arrested and tens of IEDs seized in Bagdad and Kirkuk