CTS intervenes to save the Director of the Iraqi Air Navigation company
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-20T21:09:02+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi counter-terrorism forces intervened today to save the Director of the Iraqi Air Navigation company at Baghdad International Airport.
Air observers in the Iraqi Air Navigation Directorate of the Ministry of Transport went on strike, and chanted against Director Muayad Hassan Yassin, against the background of renewing the contract of Serco company, which controls the country's airspace to Britain, for huge amounts of money.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The anti-terrorism forces intervened this evening to remove the Director-General of Air Navigation, after the air traffic controllers' strike."
According to information received by Shafaq News Agency that a Serco employee's salary ranges between 70 to 80 million dinars, and it may reach 100 million. Also, the number of employees that the British company hire does not exceed 15-20 employees.
Earlier this year, a member of the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, criticized the British company and confirmed that it did not provide any service to Iraqi air navigation.