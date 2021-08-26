Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTS deployed in downtown Baghdad in preparation for the Regional Summit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-26T16:58:57+0000
CTS deployed in downtown Baghdad in preparation for the Regional Summit

Shafaq News/ Forces from the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) were deployed in the streets of Baghdad and near the airport to secure the delegations arriving in Iraq's capital city.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "CTS forces deployed in al-Karrada, the Green Zone, and the vicinity of the airport in cooperation with the tactical forces."

"The deployment comes within the framework of the security plan in preparation for the Baghdad Summit in force."

The Summit is scheduled to take place next Saturday in the presence of the heads of regional, Arab, and western states.

related

General strike begins and several major streets closed in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-03 08:26:32
General strike begins and several major streets closed in Baghdad

Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-26 12:02:14
Corona death recorded in Baghdad

A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-15 13:48:29
A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-11-24 12:04:03
Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Security forces arrest a magician blackmailing women in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-13 12:12:54
Security forces arrest a magician blackmailing women in Baghdad

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-23 11:39:54
Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Baghdad

A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Date: 2021-03-02 08:20:50
A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

14 corona patients recover in Baghdad and Najaf

Date: 2020-05-09 13:16:45
14 corona patients recover in Baghdad and Najaf