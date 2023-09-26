CTS arrrests high-ranking ISIS figures in coordination with KRI

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Tuesday the arrest of five terrorists described as "high-ranking" in the ISIS Manufacturing and Development Authority, in coordination with the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the unit stated, "Following the successful airstrike that resulted in the killing of eight ISIS terrorists in Tuz Khurmatu on 11/12/2022, our counter-terrorism unit's intelligence extracted information from the electronic devices confiscated from the killed terrorists."

The statement continued, "Upon analyzing the information, our intelligence unit formed a task force that led to the arrest of the terrorist M.H.S. in the Kurdistan Region on 3/2/2023."

"After conducting investigations and gathering information from him, along with utilizing the technical and electronic materials seized with him, we initiated surveillance of the responsible individuals within the so-called 'Manufacturing and Development Authority' of ISIS in Iraq," the unit added. "This led to the arrest of the terrorist S.H.S., who holds the position of General Technician of the Iraq Governorate on 20/7/2023 in Kirkuk."

The statement further indicated, "On 3/8/2023, the terrorist known as 'Abu Abdul Barr the American' was arrested in Sulaymaniyah. He is an Iraqi national who had been residing in Sweden and joined ISIS to work as a technician within the Iraq Governorate."

The unit explained, "On 20/8/2023, the terrorists A.R.S. and M.S.K. were arrested. The latter is considered the mastermind of the group, holding a master's degree in computer and communication engineering, specializing in artificial intelligence, databases, and cybersecurity."

It was noted that "this terrorist group specializes in modifying drones for carrying chemical weapons and explosives, as well as converting traditional rockets into guided missiles, in addition to various other terrorist activities."

The unit emphasized, "This terrorist group is considered one of the most dangerous terrorist groups, with its members possessing advanced technology and high capabilities in using this equipment. They also have connections with other terrorists in many foreign and regional countries. However, our intelligence unit's diligent work, which continued for months with continuous surveillance day and night, enabled us to monitor and apprehend them."