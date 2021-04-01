CTS arrests three ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News / Major General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced that the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) had arrested ISIS's "Emir of the Tigris Sector", who recently assumed the position after his predecessor was killed in a security operation in Ain al-Jahsh. In the same context, the Global Coalition aircraft carried out an airstrike in Wadi al-Tharthar, which resulted in the destruction of a cave and the death of a terrorist, according to the Security Media Cell. Meanwhile, a source in al-Anbar Operations Command said that two of the most prominent ISIS operatives had been arrested in al-Saqlawiyah district. As to the source, the two terrorists confessed, preliminary investigations, planning to carry out terrorist operations in the liberated areas.

