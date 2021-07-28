CTS arrests thirteen terrorists in a series of security operations in several governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) apprehended thirteen ISIS terrorists in separate security operations in several governorates.

According to a statement issued earlier today, Wednesday, CTS were able to apprehend a senior ISIS terrorist named "Abu Maaz" in the south Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The terrorist was caught inside a destroyed house in al-lateefiyah in possession of explosive material and documents of two other ISIS terrorists who were caught consequently after the investigations.

The statement said that the CTS agents successfully dismantled a terrorist network of six ISIS operatives in al-Anbar and caught a terrorist in the north of Saladin.

Elsewhere, the formations of the agency aborted an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower in Diyala and arrested the terrorist who was trying to execute the operation.

The statement said added that the CTS, in cooperation with the Asayish of al-Sulaymaniyah, arrested two leaders of "al-QaaQaa" terrorist group: Abu Ali, who served as group commander; and Abu Khansaa, the commander of the Aerial Defense detachment.