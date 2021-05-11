CTS arrests six suspects of being members of ISIS

Shafaq News / the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested On Tuesday, suspects of being members of ISIS.

CTS said in a statement on Tuesday that it had arrested two terrorists in the Al-Adhamiyah regions - the Jihad district in the capital, Baghdad, and three others in the governorates of Diyala and Saladin, as well as another in the district of Fallujah – Al-Anbar.

On the other hand, a local source in Diyala said today ISIS destroyed 15 water pumps and an electrical transformer on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baqubah.

The director of Al-Azim, Abdul-Jabbar Al-Obeidi, told Shafaq News Agency “ISIS militants attacked Iraqi Army security points in the village of Al-Hitawein.”

The clashed did not cause any causality.

Al-Obeidi said the security vacuums between Saladin and Diyala are the main cause of the continuous terrorist attacks.