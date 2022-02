CTS arrests prominent terrorist "Abu Islam"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T10:22:56+0000

Shafaq News / The Spokesman for the commander in chief of the armed forces, Maj. Gen Yahya Rassol, said today that the Counter-Terrorism service forces arrested "Abu Islam", a prominent ISIS leader who has been moving with a fake ID throughout the country. Recently, the Counter-Terrorism service has been able to arrest dangerous ISIS leaders in different Iraqi governorates.

