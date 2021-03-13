Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTS arrests four terrorists in three governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-13T10:03:25+0000
CTS arrests four terrorists in three governorates

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces arrested today, Saturday, four terrorists in separate operations in three governorates.

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Counter-Terrorism-Services arrested an ISIS operative undercover in al-Khadraa neighborhood in Baghdad.

Rasoul added that the CTS officers also apprehended a terrorist in Anah district in Al-Anbar and two others in al-Alam sub-district in Saladin Governorate.

related

Thirteen terrorists in the custody of the Iraqi Intelligence

Date: 2021-02-13 09:28:23
Thirteen terrorists in the custody of the Iraqi Intelligence

Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Date: 2020-08-04 11:54:44
Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Iraqi security forces arrest twelve terrorists

Date: 2021-02-28 12:19:11
Iraqi security forces arrest twelve terrorists

Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-08 10:23:49
Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-09 13:21:41
Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Three terrorists are arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-17 09:30:40
Three terrorists are arrested in Saladin

Iraqi security forces thwart a terrorist attack in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-27 20:17:25
Iraqi security forces thwart a terrorist attack in Baghdad

PMF warns of terrorist activities in Kurdistan borders

Date: 2020-09-11 15:54:43
PMF warns of terrorist activities in Kurdistan borders