CTS arrests four terrorists in three governorates

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces arrested today, Saturday, four terrorists in separate operations in three governorates.

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Counter-Terrorism-Services arrested an ISIS operative undercover in al-Khadraa neighborhood in Baghdad.

Rasoul added that the CTS officers also apprehended a terrorist in Anah district in Al-Anbar and two others in al-Alam sub-district in Saladin Governorate.