CTS arrests five terrorists and raids a heavy ammunition cache

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces arrested five indictees over ties with the terrorist organization of ISIS in Baghdad and al-Anbar, an Iraqi official revealed today, Sunday.

The Spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Security forces in al-Anbar and Baghdad apprehended a terrorist in Abu Ghraib, another in al-Karma, and three terrorists in Heet district.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense raided a huge cache of rockets and projectiles in al-Anbar.

The Directorate's statement said that it carried out the operation in coordination with the second regiment, the Commando Brigades.

The Intelligence teams seized 14 tank projectiles, nine anti-personnel and anti-tank missiles, five 60 and 120mm mortar shells, three SPG9 missiles, and other materials.

The statement elaborated that the bomb squads successfully detonated the seized material.