Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-07T18:38:11+0000
CTS arrests a high-level leader of ISIS

Shafaq News / "The Deputy Governor of ISIS in Iraq was arrested earlier today, Monday, according to a statement by the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool.

Rasool said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "a special force from the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an important security operation in al-Anbar Governorate. The operation resulted in arresting a dangerous terrorist leader who holds the position of the so-called Deputy Governor of Iraq in the terrorist organization of ISIS after intense monitoring and a high-level joint intelligence effort".

He continued, "the units of the Counter-Terrorism Service, represented by the command of the Special Operations (first and second) carried out the mission which resulted in the arrest of two terrorists involved in Spyker massacre in Saladin Governorate."

Rasool added, "The Counter-Terrorism Service carried out two missions in the Fallujah district, which resulted in the arrest of three members of the terrorist gangs."

related

Two deaths and Three injuries from the Tribal Crowd in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-10-26 18:17:58
Two deaths and Three injuries from the Tribal Crowd in an ISIS attack

France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Date: 2020-08-27 06:29:12
France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Wide military operation targeting ISIS near Iraq-Syria border launched

Date: 2020-06-08 10:17:44
Wide military operation targeting ISIS near Iraq-Syria border launched

Despite ISIS defeat in 2017 ... shocking numbers about Iraq’s displaced people

Date: 2020-02-23 12:25:43
Despite ISIS defeat in 2017 ... shocking numbers about Iraq’s displaced people

Armed feminist factions... What are their roles and ways to escape from inspection?

Date: 2019-11-23 09:38:39
Armed feminist factions... What are their roles and ways to escape from inspection?

The Iraqi army destroys ISIS equipment and weapons south of Baquba

Date: 2020-11-13 09:18:49
The Iraqi army destroys ISIS equipment and weapons south of Baquba

Five ISIS members arrested in Mosul-Baghdad road

Date: 2020-09-12 17:27:33
Five ISIS members arrested in Mosul-Baghdad road

Iraqi air shelling cause ISIS casualties near Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-14 14:31:51
Iraqi air shelling cause ISIS casualties near Kirkuk