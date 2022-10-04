Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTS arrested a prominent terrorist in an ambush in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-04T21:06:03+0000
CTS arrested a prominent terrorist in an ambush in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service arrested a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh Governorate.

"Based on Intelligence information, the Counter-Terrorism Service apprehended the terrorist Ayman Latif Al-Marawi, nicknamed Abu Jandal." The Spokesperson of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Yahya Rasool, revealed.

Abu Jandal held a military position in what ISIS called the Qayyarah Sector within Al-Anbar. Rasool said.

related

MP lambasts al-Kadhimi's "stopgap" solutions for Nineveh's fuel crisis 

Date: 2022-06-22 16:23:51
MP lambasts al-Kadhimi's "stopgap" solutions for Nineveh's fuel crisis 

Special graders divide governmental lands for their own interests, official says

Date: 2021-04-01 13:42:48
Special graders divide governmental lands for their own interests, official says

Political gatherings exacerbated the epidemiological situation in Nineveh, local official says

Date: 2021-05-20 11:14:34
Political gatherings exacerbated the epidemiological situation in Nineveh, local official says

Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Date: 2021-01-15 08:12:46
Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Candidate receives offers to withdraw from the elections in favor of other "competitors"

Date: 2021-09-29 13:49:34
Candidate receives offers to withdraw from the elections in favor of other "competitors"

ISIS cut four shepherds' heads off in Nineveh

Date: 2022-03-26 07:14:12
ISIS cut four shepherds' heads off in Nineveh

Identity of the four PKK members killed in Nineveh still unknown-source

Date: 2022-07-19 10:07:52
Identity of the four PKK members killed in Nineveh still unknown-source

An explosion targets two power transmission towers in Nineveh

Date: 2021-07-02 06:22:55
An explosion targets two power transmission towers in Nineveh