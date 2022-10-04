CTS arrested a prominent terrorist in an ambush in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service arrested a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh Governorate. "Based on Intelligence information, the Counter-Terrorism Service apprehended the terrorist Ayman Latif Al-Marawi, nicknamed Abu Jandal." The Spokesperson of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Yahya Rasool, revealed. Abu Jandal held a military position in what ISIS called the Qayyarah Sector within Al-Anbar. Rasool said.

