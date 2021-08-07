Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTS arrest six ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar and Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-07T10:41:30+0000
CTS arrest six ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar and Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended six ISIS terrorists in the governorates of Saladin and al-Anbar earlier today, Saturday.

In a statement issued earlier today, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services(CTS) successfully arrested five ISIS terrorists in different districts of al-Anbar, following an intense intelligence work.

The statement added that the CTS also arrested another terrorist operative who served in the terrorist organization's ranks in Saladin.

Rasool asserted that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi endorses the operations of the CTS, reiterating the latter's commitment to terminate ISIS gangs wherever they emerge.

related

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-26 11:45:34
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

PMF finds an ISIS hostile, seizes weapons and documents

Date: 2021-07-09 11:48:45
PMF finds an ISIS hostile, seizes weapons and documents

PMF controls ISIS military camp west of Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-07-17 12:57:06
PMF controls ISIS military camp west of Al-Anbar

An ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-12 12:35:21
An ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

A prominent ISIS leader was arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-27 19:12:48
A prominent ISIS leader was arrested in Al-Anbar

Explosive device of ISIS remnants blew up in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-06 21:10:35
Explosive device of ISIS remnants blew up in Al-Anbar

Iraqi Forces thwart an ISIS attack on an Iraqi military observation point in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-05 06:47:55
Iraqi Forces thwart an ISIS attack on an Iraqi military observation point in Al-Anbar

Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS official in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-01 12:06:56
Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS official in al-Anbar