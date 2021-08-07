CTS arrest six ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar and Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended six ISIS terrorists in the governorates of Saladin and al-Anbar earlier today, Saturday.

In a statement issued earlier today, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services(CTS) successfully arrested five ISIS terrorists in different districts of al-Anbar, following an intense intelligence work.

The statement added that the CTS also arrested another terrorist operative who served in the terrorist organization's ranks in Saladin.

Rasool asserted that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi endorses the operations of the CTS, reiterating the latter's commitment to terminate ISIS gangs wherever they emerge.