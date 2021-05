Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Monday arrested three members from the remnants of the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Anbar and Baghdad.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said in a statement today that the Counter-Terrorism-Services multiple operations in al-Anbar and Baghdad, which resulted in "arresting three terrorists from the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs."

Rasool said that he will announce later details of other operations carried out by the CTS forces in different governorates.