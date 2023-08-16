CTS apprehends ISIS-linked drug traffickers in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Wednesday the apprehension of three drug traffickers affiliated with ISIS in Diyala governorate.

This operation was carried out per directives from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and under the supervision of Lieutenant General Abdul Wahhab Al-Saadi, the head of the CTS.

The operation was executed based on precise intelligence, in coordination with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) and the Falcons Cell, as stated in a press release.

The statement further elaborated that a force from the CTS engaged in a confrontation with a group of drug traffickers associated with ISIS in the Qaratebe sub-district within the Khanqin district.

The operation resulted in the capture of three individuals wanted by authorities and the seizure of a cache of criminal weapons.